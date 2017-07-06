Your Thursday night briefing from the22 staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump conceding, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the22 2016 election, but said othe22r nations may have done so as well; researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which the22y say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the22 global food supply; after decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump opened his two-day European visit Thursday with a sharp warning to North Korea over its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

2.) President Donald Trump conceded Thursday, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the22 2016 election, but said othe22r nations may have done so as well.

3.) In anothe22r blow to the22 Trump administration’s unpopular immigration policies, the22 Ninth Circuit ruled that detained immigrant children facing deportation will continue to have the22 right to a bond hearing, calling the22 hearings a “fundamental protection” that the22 court cannot erase.

6.) From the22 world of Science comes word researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which the22y say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the22 global food supply.

