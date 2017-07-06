Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

CNS

Your Thursday night briefing from the22 staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump conceding, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the22 2016 election, but said othe22r nations may have done so as well; researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which the22y say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the22 global food supply; after decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy, and more.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Krasinski Square, against a backdrop of the22 monument commemorating the22 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the22 Nazis, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

1.) In National news President Donald Trump opened his two-day European visit Thursday with a sharp warning to North Korea over its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

In this May 29, 2017, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the22 Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

2.) President Donald Trump conceded Thursday, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the22 2016 election, but said othe22r nations may have done so as well.

(Photo: Eric Gay/The Associated Press)

3.) In anothe22r blow to the22 Trump administration’s unpopular immigration policies, the22 Ninth Circuit ruled that detained immigrant children facing deportation will continue to have the22 right to a bond hearing, calling the22 hearings a “fundamental protection” that the22 court cannot erase.

In this June 12, 2014 file photo, oil pumps and natural gas burn off in Watford City, N.D. (Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press)
4.) In Regional news California and New Mexico sued Secretary of the22 Interior Ryan Zinke for delaying enforcement of a crackdown on air pollution from oil and gas wells on federal land.

5.) Two friends of Robert Durst were ordered by a judge to testify at a pretrial hearing in the22 real estate scion’s Los Angeles murder case.

6.) From the22 world of Science comes word researchers have identified specific traits of a drought-resistant variety of wheat which the22y say can boost agricultural production and safety as environmental changes threaten the22 global food supply.

EU authorities are accusing General Electric, drugmaker Merck and electronics manufacturer Canon of violating European rules to push through mergers or acquisitions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
7.) In International news the22 European Commission on Thursday deepened its probe into three separate mergers involving Merck, General Electric and Canon, claiming the22 companies had violated EU merger protocol during the22ir acquisitions of othe22r companies.
Pakistani demonstrators burned a Danish flag in 2006. They were protesting the22 publication of 12 cartoons of the22 Prophet Muhammad in a Danish newspaper. Credit Khalid Tanveer/Associated Press
8.) After decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy – the22 act of publicly insulting or ridiculing the22 doctrines or worship of any of the22 Nordic nation’s legally recognized religions.
