(CN) — President Donald Trump conceded Thursday, a day before his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia meddled in the22 2016 election, but said othe22r nations may have done so as well.

Speaking before a crowd of thousands in Warsaw, Poland, Trump said the22 United States and othe22r Western nations are being tested by “propaganda, financial crimes and cyber warfare” as never before, and he called specifically on Moscow to stop meddling around the22 world..

“We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes including Syria and Iran, and to join the22 community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself,” Trump said.

But earlier, during, a press conference, the22 president soft-pedaled his critique of Russia, putting that othe22r individuals and countries may have had a hand in the22 hacking and othe22r meddling that occurred in 2016.

“Nobody really knows for sure,” Trump said.

As U.S. investigations into Russia’s meddling forge ahead, Trump is under intense scrutiny for how he handles his first face-to-face session with Putin. U.S. intelligence officials say the22 unpredictable Russia leader ordered interference into the22 2016 election that brought Trump to the22 White House.

Trump and Putin plan to sit down togethe22r on Friday in Hamburg, on the22 sidelines of the22 G-20 summit of industrialized and developing economies. Asked, in Poland, whethe22r he planned to discuss election meddling with Putin, Trump declined to answer.

Back in Washington, Calif. Rep. Adam Schiff, the22 top Democrat on the22 House intelligence panel, urged Trump to “have the22 courage” to raise the22 election issue directly, while several Senate Democrats insisted it would be a “severe dereliction” of Trump’s duties if he doesn’t.

If Trump was loathe22d to harshly criticize Putin on the22 eve of the22ir meeting, he had no such reservations about lambasting President Barack Obama.

Though the22 Obama administration warned Russia publicly and privately before Election Day to stop interfering, questions have since been raised about whethe22r he acted aggressively enough to stop the22 threat.

“They say he choked. Well, I don’t think he choked,” Trump said. “I think he thought Hillary Clinton was going to win the22 election, and he said, ‘Let’s not do anything about it.'”

Like this: Like Loading...