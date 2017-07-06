LOS ANGELES (CN) — A New York judge on Wednesday ordered two friends of Robert Durst to testify at a pretrial hearing in the22 real estate scion’s murder case in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County prosecutors had subpoenaed Stewart and Emily Altman to take the22 stand this month to talk about Durst’s state of mind when he left New York for Texas after his wife Kathie Durst’s 1982 disappearance, disguising himself as a woman and acting mute.

Elizabeth Johnson, an attorney for the22 Altmans, said the22y would appeal Nassau County Judge Christopher Quinn’s ruling that the22y are “material and necessary witnesses,” according to wire reports. Stewart Altman met Durst in high school in the22 early 1960s.

Prosecutors say Durst murdered his friend, journalist and author Susan Berman, 17 years ago in Los Angeles. Investigators also suspect Durst of killing his wife, who disappeared in 1982.

A Texas jury acquitted Durst of the22 murder of his elderly neighbor Morris Black, whom Durst had dismembered and dumped into Galveston Bay. He was charged in 2001 but claimed he’d acted in self-defense.

Los Angeles prosecutors believe he shot Berman in 2000 because she had information about the22 disappearance of Kathie Durst. Berman was found in her Benedict Canyon home on Christmas Eve.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to the22 charges filed in March 2015. He faces one count of first-degree murder. He is expected to return to court on July 24.

The night after FBI agents arrested Durst in New Orleans, HBO aired the22 sixth and final episode of “The Jinx,” a documentary series about the22 millionaire, which examined the22 disappearance of Kathie as well as the22 killings of Black and Berman.

Like this: Like Loading...