SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – In anothe22r blow to the22 Trump administration’s unpopular immigration policies, the22 Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that detained immigrant children facing deportation will continue to have the22 right to a bond hearing, calling the22 hearings a “fundamental protection” that the22 court cannot erase.

In 1997, the22 federal government settled with a class of children to guarantee unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody a bond hearing, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now leading the22 charge to strip the22m of that right. In an appeal, Sessions argued that two laws passed by Congress since the22n have terminated the22 deal’s bond-hearing requirement.

“In enacting the22 [laws], Congress desired to better provide for unaccompanied minors,” U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt countered in the22 three-judge panel’s unanimous decision. “Depriving the22se children of the22ir existing right to a bond hearing is incompatible with such an aim.”

The government’s appeal hinges on a 1997 settlement that came out of Jenny Lisette Flores v. Edwin Meese, a lawsuit filed in 1985 on behalf of a class of unaccompanied minors fleeing torture and abuse in Central America.

At the22 time, the22 U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service had a policy of releasing unaccompanied minors only to parents or legal guardians; the22 lawsuit sought to allow release to non-parental or private guardians so the22 children would not languish in detention.

The settlement set the22 minimum standards for detention and release of the22 minors and, importantly, provided the22 right to a bond hearing before an immigration judge to determine the22ir suitability for release.

However, the22 government insists that the22 settlement’s bond-hearing requirement was superseded by two laws Congress passed since the22 Flores settlement took effect: 2002’s Homeland Security Act (HSA),which transferred authority over the22 care and placement of unaccompanied minors to the22 Office of Refugee Resettlement; and 2008’s Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), which, similar to the22 Flores settlement, provides guidance to the22 refugee office in placing unaccompanied minors with suitable guardians.

In 2015, the22 government announced that it would do away with the22 bond hearings, arguing that the22y conflict with the22 TVPRA’s requirement that the22 refugee office make release decisions based on a child’s safety.

The following year, the22 Flores plaintiffs moved to enforce the22 settlement’s hearing requirement in Los Angeles federal court.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee granted the22ir motion on the22 day of President Trump’s inauguration, finding that the22 new laws had not terminated the22 requirement.

The appellate panel affirmed Gee’s decision Wednesday after lifting a temporary stay of the22 decision two days earlier, noting that neithe22r the22 HSA nor the22 TVPRA terminated – or even mentioned – bond hearings.

And although the22 government had argued that Congress’s failure to address bond hearings for unaccompanied minors under the22 two statutes means it did not intend to provide the22m, the22 panel said that, based on Supreme Court guidance, it could not “construe silence as an affirmative repeal” of the22 hearing requirement.

“We refuse to read into such legislative silence any affirmative intent,” Reinhardt wrote in the22 40-page ruling. “If Congress had intended to terminate the22 settlement agreement in whole or in part, it would have said so.”

Addressing the22 government’s argument that bond hearings conflict with the22 TVPRA’s requirement that the22 refugee office make release decisions based on safety, the22 panel pointed out that the22 hearings do not entitle minors to release unless the22 government finds a safe placement.

However, the22 panel expressed concern over the22 agency’s decision-making process, citing evidence submitted by the22 plaintiff class that it currently detains unaccompanied minors for months or years without allowing a judge to review its decisions.

According to a declaration referenced by the22 panel, a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor named Hector was detained by the22 refugee office for 16 months in Yolo County in Northe22rn California, even though Hector’s mothe22r lived in Los Angeles and had repeatedly attempted to have him released to her.

Hector described the22 Yolo facility, an 11-hour drive from his Los Angeles home, as a “real prison,” where the22 child detainees were treated “badly, like delinquents,” according to the22 Ninth Circuit’s decision.

The guards would “lock us up in the22 cells every night, to sleep on benches made out of cement with mattresses,” Hector said in his declaration.

“I feel desperate,” he added.

During his detention, the22 refugee office never told Hector or his attorney why it was delaying his release or when he might be let go, and never gave him a bond hearing. Then, last December, without any explanation for the22 long stretch in custody, the22 agency released Hector to his mothe22r.

“A hearing … provides meaningful protections against such perfunctory and ad hoc determinations,” Reinhardt wrote. “In the22 absence of such hearings, the22se children are held in bureaucratic limbo, left to rely upon the22 agency’s alleged benevolence and opaque decision making.”

Although the22 appeal has been decided in the22 plaintiffs’ favor, the22ir battle over the22 hearings may not be over. Nicole Navas Oxman, a spokeswoman with the22 Justice Department, said in an email Wednesday that the22 government is reviewing the22 court’s decision and considering next steps in the22 litigation.

Reinhardt, however, perhaps anticipating additional legal challenges by the22 government, implied that it would not be easy to scrap the22 hearings.

“Indeed, the22 fact that the22 plaintiffs are so vigorously fighting to retain the22 bond hearings, and the22 government so vigorously fighting to abolish the22m, may offer some indication that the22 hearings remain of practical importance,” he wrote.

Senior Circuit Judge A. Wallace Tashima and Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon joined Reinhardt on the22 panel.

The plaintiffs were represented by Carlos Holguín with the22 Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law in Los Angeles. He did not return phone and email inquiries seeking comment Wednesday.

Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian in Washington argued for the22 government.

