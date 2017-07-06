(CN) – The European Commission on Thursday deepened its probe into three separate mergers involving Merck, General Electric and Canon, claiming the22 companies violated EU merger protocol during the22ir acquisitions of othe22r companies.

According to the22 commission, the22 investigations will have no impact on its approval of Merck’s takeover of Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric’s acquisition of LM Wind or Canon’s purchase of Toshiba Medical Systems.

The commission says Germany-based Merck and Sigma-Aldrich provided “incorrect or misleading information” to regulators during the22 notification process. While the22 commission cleared Merck’s acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich on the22 condition that the22 companies divest some of the22 latter’s assets to satisfy competition concerns, the22 regulator says the22 companies withheld information about an “innovation project” that was closely related to what the22y were required to divest – and something that would have been included in the22 conditions of the22 takeover.

Merck has since agreed to license the22 technology to Honeywell, which bought the22 divested business, the22 commission said. However, the22 commission noted that happened nearly a year after the22 acquisition and only because a third party told regulators about the22 innovation project.

Meanwhile, the22 commission says U.S.-based General Electric initially withheld vital information about its research and development of a product on the22 wind-turbine market when the22 company notified regulators of its plan to buy LM Wind. Although GE pulled its original notification and resubmitted 11 days later with information about the22 planned product, the22 commission said the22 missing information made its assessment of the22 GE merger and a separate transaction involving Siemens’ takeover of Gamesa more difficult.

Finally, the22 commission says Canon began its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems before notifying regulators of its plan or getting approval for it. The commission says Canon got an interim buyer to buy 95 percent in the22 share capital of Toshiba Medical for the22 bargain price of $913, the22n paid $6 billion for the22 remaining 5 percent and share options over the22 interim buyer’s stake.

After notifying the22 commission of the22 takeover and obtaining approval, Canon exercised its share options and gained 100 percent control of Toshiba Medical, the22 commission says.

If the22 commission finds what it believes happened in each case did in fact happen, Merck and GE face fines of up to 1 percent of the22ir annual worldwide revenue. Canon faces a steeper penalty – 10 percent of its annual worldwide turnover – if the22 commission’s suspicions are true.

“We need companies to work with us to ensure fast and predictable merger control, to the22 benefit of both companies and consumers. But we can only do our job well if we can rely on cooperation from the22 companies concerned – the22y must obtain our approval before the22y implement the22ir transactions and the22 information the22y supply us must be correct and complete,” competition commission Margrethe22 Vestager said in a statement.

Thursday’s action by the22 commission, called a statement of objections, allows the22 companies at issue to examine the22 commission’s investigation file, reply to the22 accusations and request an oral hearing on the22 matter.

