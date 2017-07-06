WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump opened his two-day European visit Thursday with a sharp warning to North Korea over its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Trump said he is considering some “very severe things” to respond to the22 missile test, adding that North Korea is acting in a “very, very dangerous manner.”

But the22 president suggested U.S. action won’t be immediate. He said he won’t draw a “red line” and plans to look at what happens in the22 “coming weeks and months.”

He also called on nations to confront North Korea’s “Very, very bad behavior.”

Trump’s comments came shortly before he delivered a keynote address before thousands of Poles in Krasinski Square, site of a monument commemorating the22 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the22 Nazis.

“It’s a critical time for the22 world because you see what’s going on,” the22 president said. “Not only must we secure our nations from the22 threat of terrorism but we must also confront the22 threat from North Korea. That’s what it is. It’s a threat. We will confront it strongly. We call on all nations to confront this global threat and publicly demonstrate to North Korea that the22re are consequences for the22ir very bad behavior.”

The president’s attempt to find consensus on how to handle the22 delicate situation has been complicated by resistance from both the22 China and Russia.

In a joint statement Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping condemned what the22y see as US militarization in the22 region.

Both share a land border with North Korea and have diplomatic relations with Pyongyang and China is the22 nation’s largest trading partner.

On Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the22 UN Nikki Haley laced into the22 leaders of China and Russia during a meeting of the22 UN Security Council, accusing the22 nations of “holding the22 hands” of Kim Jong Un.

“The international community can cut off the22 major sources of hard currency to the22 North Korean regime,” Haley said. “We can restrict the22 flow of oil to the22ir military and the22ir weapons programs. We can increase air and maritime restrictions. We can hold senior regime officials accountable.”

Later Haley said “much of the22 burden of enforcing UN sanctions rests with China.”

Liu Jieyi, China’s UN ambassador told Haley and othe22r members of the22 Security Council that the22 launch was indeed a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions but urged caution nonethe22less.

“We call on all the22 parties concerned to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and belligerent rhetoric, demonstrate the22 will for unconditional dialogue and work actively togethe22r to defuse the22 tension,” Jieyi said on Wednesday.

Vladmimir Safronkov, Russia’s ambassador to the22 UN, called the22 introduction of more stringent sanctions “not acceptable” and military action in the22 region “inadmissible.”

After the22 July 3 missile launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would never put his weapons programs up for negotiations unless the22 U.S. clawed back any hostile foreign policy it has levied against the22 state.

As Jong Un continues to test intercontinental ballistic missiles, the22 U.S. has strengthe22ned its bond with the22 South Korean military. The U.S. and South Korea have continued to conduct joint exercises in the22 region while holding up a singular front and mutually calling for tougher sanctions.

On Thursday, ignoring Chinese and Russian calls for a suspension of such exercises, the22 South Korean navy fired guided missiles into the22 ocean as a part of its previously scheduled agenda. Joint “deep strike” precision missile firing drills also went off on Wednesday.

According to South Korea’s navy, during Thursday’s drills, 15 warships, including a 3,200-ton class destroyer, helicopters and fighter jets were dispatched.

In a statement on Thursday, the22 nation’s Rear Admiral Kwon Jeong Seob said: “Our military is maintaining the22 highest level of readiness to make a swift response even if a war breaks out today.”

