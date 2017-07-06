SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — California and New Mexico sued Secretary of the22 Interior Ryan Zinke on Wednesday for delaying enforcement of a rule that cracks down on air pollution from oil and gas wells on federal land.

“Defendants’ action will adversely impact plaintiffs by increasing emissions of hazardous air pollutants and greenhouse gases, reducing royalty collections, and wasting fossil fuel resources that belong to the22 public,” the22 two states say in the22 federal lawsuit.

The rule was to take effect on Jan. 17, before President Donald Trump took office. It requires oil and gas well operators to upgrade equipment and start leak detection and repair programs. It prohibits release of methane gas except under special conditions, requires semiannual inspections, and changes the22 definition of “unavoidable losses,” so states can capture more royalties for avoidable losses of natural gas.

The waste prevention rule would generate an extra $14 million in state royalties, stop 41 billion cubic feet of natural gas from escaping into the22 air, and eliminate up to 180,000 tons of methane emissions and up to 267,000 tons of othe22r air pollutants each year, according to the22 Department of the22 Interior.

On June 15, the22 U.S. Bureau of Land Management, a division of the22 Department of the22 Interior and the22 lead defendant, announced it would postpone the22 compliance date for that rule.

But attorneys general for California and New Mexico say the22 Trump administration can’t postpone a rule that was scheduled to take effect under a previous administration.

The states say the22y have a strong interest in preventing release of methane gas and othe22r air pollutants that contribute to climate change. Rising sea levels, lower stream flows, and smog adversely impact the22ir residents, the22 states say.

Rolling back the22 rule would also deprive the22 states of much-needed royalties that help fund public education. Since 2008, California has received $82.5 million a year in royalties from federal mineral extraction while New Mexico gained $470 million a year, according to the22 suit.

Release of natural gas in the22 air deemed “unavoidable losses” costs the22 states millions of dollars in lost royalties each year, the22 states say. New Mexico lost between $39 million and $46.6 million in royalties due to gas venting and flaring from 2010 to 2015, according to a study cited in the22 complaint.

The BLM leases property for oil and gas wells on millions of acres of public land in California and New Mexico, producing more than 50 million barrels of oil and more than 730 billion cubic feet of natural gas annually.

The BLM started updating its 38-year-old waste prevention regulations in 2014, upon recommendations from the22 Government Accountability Office and Department of the22 Interior’s Office of the22 Inspector General.

Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Texas, joined by two industry groups, challenged the22 rule after it was issued in November 2016. But on Jan. 16 a federal judge in Wyoming refused to grant an injunction to block the22 rule from taking effect one day later.

Nonethe22less, the22 BLM cited that lawsuit as justification for its decision to postpone the22 regulations. The Administrative Procedure Act allows a federal agency to postpone the22 effective date of an action “pending judicial review” when it finds “that justice so requires” it.

California and New Mexico say that provision of the22 Administrative Procedure Act cannot apply in this situation because the22 rule’s effective date has already passed.

The states seek a court order nullifying the22 BLM’s postponement of the22 waste prevention rule.

The states are represented by George Torgun with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office and Bill Grantham with New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office.

In a separate lawsuit on Monday, the22 D.C. Circuit blocked the22 EPA from pausing Obama-era regulations on methane gas emissions from oil and natural gas wells.

An Interior Department representative deferred comment to the22 Justice Department, which declined to offer a statement Thursday morning.

