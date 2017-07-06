Denmark Drops Blasphemy From Penal Code

(CN) – After decades of debate, Denmark’s parliament has at last decriminalized blasphemy – the22 act of publicly insulting or ridiculing the22 doctrines or worship of any of the22 Nordic nation’s legally recognized religions.

Discussions to remove blasphemy from Danish criminal code date back to the22 1970s, and as recently as 2015 the22 Danish Justice Ministry said doing so would legalize burning of holy texts like the22 Bible or the22 Quran. The ministry told lawmakers earlier this year the22 original intent of making blasphemy a crime was to protect religious freedom and ensure that the22 public debate on religion remained civil in tone.

The most recent instance of someone being criminally charged with blasphemy stemmed from a 2015 incident in which a man burned a Quran and posted video of the22 act on Facebook. A June trial date has been vacated and the22 charges against him were dropped in light of the22 Danish parliament’s decision to take blasphemy out of the22 criminal code.

Those in favor of decriminalizing blasphemy argued against “special regulations that protect religions against free speech.”

Seventy-five lawmakers voted to abolish the22 provision, while 27 voted to keep blasphemy a crime.

