Fake News is 'Viral Deception,' 9th Circuit Conference Hears
By MARIA DINZEO
While misinformation spread by fake news has polluted electoral politics, its dangerous implications extend well beyond that into the realm of business and national security, law and media experts said at the Ninth Circuit’s Judicial Conference Thursday.
Exxon Sues US, Fighting $2M Fine for Russian Sanctions Violation
By DAVID LEE
ExxonMobil sued the United States on Thursday within hours of being slapped with a $2 million fine for violating sanctions against Russia during its conflict with Ukraine.
Court Deals Another Blow to Trump's Sanctuary City Order
By NICHOLAS IOVINO
A federal judge Thursday refused to lift an injunction blocking part of President Donald Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities, calling the government’s pledge to cut only limited funds from jurisdictions that won’t help enforce immigration laws an “illusory promise.”
Philly Mayor, Police Chief Spar With AG Over Sanctuary Cities
By LOWELL NEUMANN NICKEY
Attorney General Jeff Sessions stepped up his verbal attacks on sanctuary cities during a speech in Philadelphia on Friday, inspiring sharp rebukes from the city’s mayor and police commissioner.
ACLU Fights for Memos Behind Religious-Liberty Order
By ZACK HUFFMAN
The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that four federal agencies release information about an executive order President Donald Trump reportedly planned to sign carving out religious-freedom exemptions the group says target the gay community.
Trump's Budget Cuts Will Imperil World Health, Report Finds
President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world, according to a new report.
OPINIONS
Old Alliance
By BILL GIRDNER
Something journalist David Axelrod said on CNN has stuck with me. He was talking about Emanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau, and he said something like, “These young guys have figured out how to game the president.”
Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead
By ROBERT KAHN
Melancholy, weary of politics, I took myself to the Clark Art Museum in Massachusetts this week, and found what I have been missing. Not beauty, not even excellence — just competence.
Former Labor Pick Sues Reality Star on Libel Claims
By MATT REYNOLDS
Former fast food magnate and one-time Labor Secretary hopeful Andrew Puzder sued the former star of reality show “Beverly Hills Nannies” on Friday, claiming she wrote defamatory posts about him on Twitter.
California Sues for Delta Tunnels Bond Money
By MATT REYNOLDS
The California Department of Water Resources has filed a complaint for validation of $11 billion in bonds for Gov. Jerry Brown’s Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta tunnel project, California Water Fix, which cleared its final environmental hurdle on Friday.
PEW RESEARCH
Trump's Election is Stressing People Out
By KELSEY JUKAM
American women are paying more attention to politics since Donald Trump was elected, according to a Pew Research Center report released Thursday, and the same percentage of Americans of both sexes said they find it stressful to talk politics with people with whom they disagree.
Gloves Off in NM Campaign Funding Fight
By JAMIE ROSS
Republican Congressman Steve Pearce sued New Mexico’s secretary of state Thursday to let him transfer about $1 million from his congressional campaign to fund his bid for governor.
Doctor Ducks Election-Related Perjury Charges
By CHRISTOPHER VONDRACEK
The South Dakota Supreme Court has cleared a Sioux Falls doctor who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate of six felony perjury charges, but upheld felony convictions for verifying she had personally circulated the petitions to get her name on the ballot when she had not.