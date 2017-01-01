Feds Urge En Banc FISA Court to Keep Spy Records Sealed
By BRANDI BUCHMAN
Defending a seal on government-surveillance records, U.S. officials struggled in a brief to distinguish a new challenge from similar actions that were successful.
Reef Decay Leaves Coastal Cities at Risk From Waves
By SEAN DUFFY
The ongoing death of coral reefs is eroding the ocean floor and leaves coastal communities more vulnerable to damaging waves, according to federal scientists.
US ECONOMY
California Counties See Nation's Biggest Job Growth
By MARIA DINZEO
The California counties of San Francisco, Riverside and San Bernardino led the nation in employment growth, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its latest economic report.
Seventeen States See
Decline in Jobless Rate
By DAN MCCUE
Unemployment rates were lower in 17 states in March, and stable in 33 others and the District of Columbia, the Labor Department reported Friday. Meanwhile, in a separate report, the department reported a modest gain in wages in March, compared to a year ago.
Judge Revokes Suspected Terrorist's Citizenship
By BRITAIN EAKIN
A federal judge has revoked the U.S. citizenship of Khaled Abu al-Dahab, an Egyptian man the government claims is a senior al-Qaida jihadist operative.
Rush to Deport Protected Immigrants Draws Fire
By LOWELL NEUMANN NICKEY
Hitting the United States with a federal class action, four mothers fleeing violence in Central America say the new administration’s rush to deport their children violates a longstanding settlement.
Art 'Portal' Connects LA With Iraqi Refugees - in Real Time
Artist and former Washington Post journalist Amar Bakshi created gold-colored shipping containers or “portals” to replicate the carefree conversations he had while traveling the world. As Americans grapple with a wave of right-wing populism and anxieties about mass migration and globalization, Bakshi’s installation in Los Angeles Grand Park taps into the zeitgeist, and an innate desire to connect with people in faraway places.
Ninth Circuit Upholds Cellphone Warning Law
By NICHOLAS IOVINO
In a 2-1 decision, a Ninth Circuit panel on Friday refused to overturn a ruling upholding a Berkeley, California, law that forces retailers to warn consumers about the potential health risks of cellphones.
Student-Athletes' Fight Faces Uphill Battle in California
By MARIA DINZEO
As controller of the purse strings, the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot deny that it has an employment relationship with a select group of college athletes, an attorney for a former USC linebacker told a federal judge Thursday.
Legal Battle Rages Over Rights to Street Photos
By LORRAINE BAILEY
The estate of street photographer Vivian Maier claims a Chicago art collector abused its copyright to acclaimed photographs taken by the “Northshore nanny,” opening another front in the fierce battle over who owns the right to print her work.
Judge Shows Little Sympathy for Oakland Coal Ban
By HELEN CHRISTOPHI
A federal judge said Thursday that the city of Oakland faces an “uphill battle” in its quest to stop a new, multimillion-dollar shipping facility from exporting coal.
Jury Clears Petco in Boy’s Rat Bite Fever Death
By BIANCA BRUNO
A jury cleared Petco of selling a rat that killed a 10-year-old boy with rat bite fever, finding no negligence Thursday, and awarding no damages to the boy’s family.
Ninth Circuit Wants to See Tribal Police Case Resolved
By HELEN CHRISTOPHI
The Bishop Paiute Tribe’s case over the scope of Indian police powers may be headed back to federal court, according to indications made by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Friday.
Russian Accused of Running Spam Ring is Indicted in US
By MARIA DINZEO
A federal grand jury in Connecticut indicted Russian national Peter Yuryevich Levashov on eight counts of fraud, conspiracy and identity theft Friday, over his role in the Kelihos botnet that prosecutors say Levashov helped infect with malicious software.
Ninth Circuit Won't Hear Travel Ban Appeal En Banc
By RYAN BORCHERS
The Ninth Circuit on Friday opted not to hear the federal government’s appeal of Hawaii’s fight against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, leaving the case in the hands of a three-judge panel.
DOJ Eyes Criminal Charges for WikiLeaks Members
By TIM RYAN
Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly considering whether to file criminal charges against members of anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
OPINION
A Dictionary for Our Times
By ROBERT KAHN
Should Ambrose Bierce ever return from his seat at the right hand of Beelzebub, with an urge to update his “Devil’s Dictionary,” I have some entries for him, beginning with the ACLU: an organization that claims to, and often does, act upon principles, causing people of all political persuasions to revile it as insane.
Aid Worker Returns to US After Detention in Egypt
By TIM RYAN
An aid worker held for nearly three years in an Egyptian prison returned to the United States Thursday night, with the White House calling President Donald Trump’s talks with the Egyptian president critical to securing her release.
Volkswagen to Pay $2.8B Fine in Emissions Scandal
By ANDY OLESKO
A federal judge on Friday ordered Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in criminal penalties after the automaker admitted last month to illegally calibrating diesel engines so they could get around U.S. pollution rules.
Wells Fargo Ups Bank Fees Settlement to $142 Million
By MARIA DINZEO
Wells Fargo will pay $142 million to settle class action claims that it secretly opened credit cards and unauthorized accounts in customers’ names going back to 2002.