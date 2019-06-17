Latest Headlines 

Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court blocked Republican lawmakers from contesting a ruling that found they had gerrymandered Virginia voting districts to hurt black voters; Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro shifted his focus to housing challenges facing Americans that he says have worsened under President Donald Trump; A new study found that an ancient farming community roughly 9,000 years ago faced shockingly modern problems, and more.

National

(Image via Virginia’s Public Access Project)

1.) The Supreme Court blocked Republican lawmakers 5-4 on Monday from contesting a ruling that found they had gerrymandered Virginia voting districts to hurt black voters.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

2.) Flexing his muscle as the former head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro shifted his focus Monday to a familiar issue: housing challenges facing Americans that he says have worsened under President Donald Trump.

(Image via Southern Environmental Law Center)

3.) Upholding a law that prohibits uranium mining in Virginia, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday that federal law does not pre-empt the state ban.

(Dana Verkouteren via AP)

4.) In a decision that could have implications for convicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that a person can face state and federal prosecution over the same criminal conduct.

Regional

(John Tapia Urquiza/Sin Turistas)

5.) Nearly a third of Los Angeles renters spend over half their income on rent. It’s a startling figure that housing advocates say is directly connected to the homeless crisis but has gone largely untouched over the decades as rent has outpaced wages.

(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

6.) Dallas police said a suspected shooter has died after being taken into custody at the downtown federal courthouse early Monday morning following an exchange of gunfire.

Science

(NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team – STScI/AURA, J. Bell – ASU, M. Wolff – Space Science Institute via AP)

7.) The question of how clouds form in Mars’ atmosphere may have been answered in a new study released Monday: meteors.

(Omar Hoftun via Wikipedia)

8.) An ancient farming community roughly 9,000 years ago faced shockingly modern problems, a new study released Monday has discovered.

