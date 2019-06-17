Anthropologists Find Modern-Day Problems Plagued Ancient City

(CN) – An ancient farming community 9,000 years ago in what is now Turkey evolved into a shockingly violent community, with bone remains indicating many residents suffered fractured skulls likely caused by blows from behind.

Çatalhöyük, located in what is now Turkey, was one of the first large-scale sedentary communities in Earth’s history, one that prioritized a farming lifestyle over the much more common nomadic gathering lifestyle. At its peak, it was estimated to have been home to roughly 8,000 people, a more than sizeable population for its time.

A study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests, however, that it was a community burdened with surprisingly modern-day issues.

A team of researchers led by Clark Spencer Larsen, professor of anthropology at Ohio State University, made these discoveries by collecting data from the ruins. Researchers were able to use this data, as well as data collected on Çatalhöyük over the last several decades by bioarchaeologists, to paint a vivid picture of the problems plaguing the settlement.

Researchers found Çatalhöyük suffered from severe and regular overcrowding. They found homes were built in a style similar to that of apartments, but with such little space between units that people entered and left homes via ladders on rooftops. The study suggests the overcrowding issue caused serious problems with the community’s hygiene, and fecal matter has been discovered on walls and floors.

Researchers also found the community’s farming lifestyle created consequences for the health of the residents. Analysis of the chemical makeup of human remains and the surrounding soil suggest that residents lived off a grain-heavy diet, leading to increased tooth decay. They also found the residents’ lifestyle choices brought about drastic infection rates, with up to one-third of human remains showing some form of bone-based infection.

The residents faced the effects climate change as well, researchers discovered. The climate of the Middle East became drier and warmer as years passed, making agriculture and overall survival in Çatalhöyük more difficult for later generations.

The study suggests these issues culminated in an intensely stressed community, leading to increased urban violence. Researchers found that one-fourth of skulls carried signs of fractures and lesions, often found on the back of the head, suggesting that violent and unexpected head trauma was common.

In an email, Larsen said he hopes this research will inspire more people to understand communities of the past, as he is often shocked at how few people learn the histories of ancient cultures.

“Few have an understanding of the profound role of the deep past on who we are today,” and how there is surprisingly “little understanding of the past and how that past has shaped our lives and today’s societies,” he said.

Larsen hopes, however, that people will see and learn from the fact that so many “challenges facing bygone communities like Çatalhöyük are in a number of respects similar to those of today,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...