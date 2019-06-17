Justices Decline to Overrule Double-Jeopardy Exemption

(CN) – In a decision that could have implications for convicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that a person can face state and federal prosecution over the same criminal conduct.

In a 7-2 ruling, the justices declined to overturn the longstanding dual-sovereignty doctrine, which allows the federal government to bring charges against someone who already faced a state prosecution for the same incident.

The holding could be particularly important for Manafort, who was found guilty last August of hiding millions of dollars in offshore accounts and lying to bankers to get loans.

While a presidential pardon could free Manafort from prison in the federal case, the high court’s decision means the former lobbyist can still be prosecuted in state courts on similar fraud charges. He has already been indicted in New York.

The underlying case that came before the Supreme Court involves Terance Gamble, who in 2008 was convicted of second-degree robbery in Alabama. He was later convicted of two domestic-violence charges as well.

In 2015, Gamble again ran into trouble with the law when a police officer smelled marijuana coming from his car after pulled him over for a missing headlight. After searching the car, the officer discovered drugs and a handgun.

The state brought charges against Gamble because his previous convictions barred him from possessing a gun. He eventually received a one-year sentence.

While the state charges were pending, however, the federal government stepped in with federal charges for being a felon in possession of a gun. Just like his state case, the federal charges were based on the traffic stop.

Gamble challenged his federal prosecution under the double-jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment, but the court rejected his argument on the basis of the dual-sovereignty doctrine.

Gamble entered a conditional guilty plea that preserved his ability to appeal the court’s decision, but that appeal gave him no relief, as the 11th Circuit ruled multiple Supreme Court cases have upheld the separate-sovereign exception.

The nation’s highest court affirmed that ruling Monday in a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Developing story…

