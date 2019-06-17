High Court Tosses Virginia Gerrymandering Appeal

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked Republican lawmakers 5-4 on Monday from contesting a ruling that found they had gerrymandered voting districts to hurt black voters.

With the Virginia attorney general having opted not to appeal, the Republican-led House of Delegates attempted to bring the case to the Supreme Court as an intervenor.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote for the majority Monday that the lawmakers lacked standing.

“In short, Virginia would rather stop than fight on,” Ginsburg wrote, joined by Justices Sonya Sotomayor, Elana Kagan, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. “One house of its bicameral legislature cannot alone continue the litigation against the will of its partners in the legislative process.”

Justice Samuel Alito authored the dissenting opinion, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh.

The case is VA House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill, 18-281.

