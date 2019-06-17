Suspect Dead After Shooting at Dallas Courthouse

DALLAS (CN) – Dallas police said a suspected shooter has died after being taken into custody at the downtown federal courthouse early Monday morning following an exchange of gunfire.

The deceased suspect was identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22. He had been taken to the hospital after being shot. No injuries of bystanders were reported.

Reports of gunfire outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Commerce Street were made at approximately 8:50 a.m. from downtown’s government district. Dozens of squad cars and SWAT vehicles converged on a private parking lot south of the building, where the gunman fired several rounds at the building while ducking behind parked cars. He was shot and injured by federal officers – he could be seen laying on his back on the ground while shirtless and wearing long camouflaged pants.

“There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers,” Dallas police said in a tweet. “The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured.”

Dallas PD Major Max Geron said a bomb robot would perform a “controlled detonation of a suspicious device” inside the suspect’s car next to the federal building.

Several glass panes on the south entrance of the courthouse were damaged by gunfire.

Video posted on social media showed a man clad in a black shirt and mask wielding an assault-style rifle while firing east on Commerce Street before running south to the parking lot.

The federal building and nearby El Centro College were immediately placed on lockdown, with police and FBI agents clearing about 20 blocks surrounding the still active crime scene.

The shooting took place three years after a sniper killed five Dallas police officers during a police brutality protest march near the federal building. In that case, the shooter barricaded himself inside El Centro and was killed when a bomb robot detonated an explosive inside the building.

