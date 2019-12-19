Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the House debated for hours before its planned vote to impeach the president for the third time in U.S. history; The Fifth Circuit ruled the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate tax penalty zeroed out by Congress two years ago is unconstitutional; The Trump administration is forging ahead with its plan to allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada, and more.

National

1.) Six hours of debate followed by a pair of votes on a two-part resolution. So will mark the historic moment Wednesday where the House is expected for the third time in U.S. history to impeach the president.

2.) The Affordable Care Act was dealt a big legal blow Wednesday when the Fifth Circuit ruled the individual mandate tax penalty zeroed out by Congress two years ago is unconstitutional, but the court declined to invalidate the entire law.

3.) The Trump administration is forging ahead with its plan to allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada – a move aimed at lowering prices for Americans, but one that’s drawing warnings from law enforcement and drug industry experts.

4.) Immigration courts are beholden to the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda by focusing more on deporting immigrants than ensuring fair legal proceedings for them, legal advocates say in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

5.) The Supreme Court took up two cases Wednesday that ask whether teachers at religious schools can sue their employers for discrimination.

6.) The Trump administration on Wednesday announced new restrictions on immigrants’ eligibility for seeking asylum, blocking out those who have been convicted of drug and gang charges, among other crimes.

International

7.) Seeking to calm nationwide strikes that threaten to cause havoc during the winter holidays, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday signaled a willingness to make a key concession in his plans to overhaul France’s retirement system.

8.) Embattled Dutch deputy finance minister Menno Snel resigned Wednesday after mishandling a child care benefit scandal.