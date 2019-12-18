Trump Administration Sued Over ‘Anti-Immigrant’ Immigration Courts

(CN) – Immigration courts are beholden to the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda by focusing more on deporting immigrants than ensuring fair legal proceedings for them, legal advocates say in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Immigration courts, and the judges that lead them, are mandated under U.S. law to operate fairly, swiftly and impartially. But under the direction of President Donald Trump and the U.S. Justice Department, courts have been “weaponized” against immigrants according to the 63-page federal complaint filed in Portland, Oregon.

In the Trump administration’s “asylum-free zones,” courts act in concert with immigration police and federal prosecutors to impede fair adjudication of immigrants’ asylum claims, the immigrant advocates say in their complaint.

Immigration judges meanwhile operate under federal “performance metrics” that push them to review and decide many cases each day rather than ensuring a fair review of claims.

“While asylum seekers are entitled to a full and fair hearing, their proceedings are too often rushed, and judges deny our requests for time to properly prepare their cases and collect and translate crucial evidence from across the world,” Linda Corchado, legal services director with plaintiff Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, said in a statement.

But judges act unlawfully, too, by following U.S. Attorney General directives to prejudge cases by considering factors unrelated to the facts and merits of matters before them, the plaintiffs say.

Stephen Manning, executive director of plaintiff Innovation Law Lab, said in a statement that immigration courts function in the service of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and the attorney general, the immigration court system has become fixated on the goal of producing deportations, not adjudications,” Manning said. “The system is riddled with policies that undermine the work of legal service providers and set asylum seekers up to lose without a fair hearing of their case.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, Catholic Legal Immigration Network and Santa Fe Dreamers Project joined Innovation Law Lab in the suit. They are represented by the firm Perkins Coie in Portland.

By following Trump administration directives, courts violate federal laws enshrining the rights of immigrants in legal proceedings, such as the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, the plaintiffs say in the lawsuit.

The courts’ actions lead to seemingly insurmountable backlogs, delayed proceedings and fear among immigrant communities that they’ll be ensnared in the web of incarceration and deportation, advocates claim.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Melissa Crow said in a statement Wednesday that prior administrations have allowed court dysfunction to swell into a system that is dangerous for immigrants.

“The immigration courts make life-and-death decisions every day for vulnerable people seeking asylum – people who depend on a functioning court system to protect them from persecution, torture, and death,” Crow said. “While prior administrations have turned a blind eye to the dysfunction, the Trump administration has actively weaponized the courts, with devastating results for asylum seekers and the organizations that represent them.”

Advocates propose wresting control of immigration courts away from the executive branch by creating an independent immigration court system under the purview of the U.S. Congress.

The legal groups want a federal judge to declare that Trump administration directives issued to immigration courts violate federal law and that the court proceedings are illegal.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment by press time.