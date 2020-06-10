Retired Judge Says Flynn’s Guilty Plea Must Stand





From left to right, Debevoise & Plimpton attorney John Gleeson, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan and an AP photo of Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON (CN) — The retired judge appointed by the court to oppose the government in its bid to dismiss the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed his argument Wednesday, staunchly defying what he called “highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president.”

Before joining Debevoise & Plimpton in 2016, John Gleeson spent decades as a prosecutor and presided over his own courtroom in the Eastern District of New York for 22 years. He argued Wednesday that the government’s “ostensible grounds for seeking dismissal” are disproven by its own prior briefs in the long-running prosecution.

“They are riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact,” the 82-page brief states. “And they depart from positions that the government has taken in other cases.”

While he also said Flynn deserves punishment for perjury in the case that has spent years winding through federal court, Gleeson urged U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan not to hold the defendant in criminal contempt. Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, only to withdraw the plea this year and accuse the government of prosecutorial misconduct.

“Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt,” Gleeson wrote. “This approach — rather than a separate prosecution for perjury or contempt — aligns with the court’s intent to treat this case, and this defendant, in the same way it would any other.”

Sullivan appointed Gleeson to file the brief as a friend of the court and set a hearing for July after opting last month not to immediately grant the government’s motion to drop Flynn’s prosecution.

Since then, Flynn has maneuvered to force Sullivan’s hand, petitioning the D.C. Circuit for a writ of mandamus. A three-judge appellate panel will hear oral arguments on that matter Friday, with the high-profile trial lawyer Beth Wilkinson representing Sullivan.

Gleeson, on the other hand, argues that gross abuse of prosecutorial power is apparent and that Flynn’s guilty plea should stand.

“The facts of this case overcome the presumption of regularity,” he wrote. “The court should therefore deny the government’s motion to dismiss, adjudicate any remaining motions, and then sentence the defendant.”

The amicus brief, along with Sullivan’s own defense arguments filed last week, made for a major one-two punch to Trump’s Justice Department as it works to exonerate Flynn.

While Attorney General William Barr has denied that he acted on behalf of President Donald Trump to drop the prosecution, Democrats are investigating whether the nation’s top law enforcement officer has shirked his responsibilities to take on the mantle of being Trump’s political fixer.

Wilkinson meanwhile has urged the appeals court not to “short-circuit” the judicial process. The D.C. Circuit, she wrote on June 1, should allow Sullivan to decide what she calls an “unprecedented” motion to dismiss signed not by career prosecutors but by the then-acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Because our judicial system is premised on the notion that adversarial presentation of the issues leads to better decisions, and because no decisions have yet been made, the court should holster the ‘potent weapon[]’ of mandamus,” the attorney wrote in the brief for Sullivan.

In the petition for mandamus, Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell pointed to new records unearthed by Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, whom Barr tapped to investigate the prosecution. Powell says the records reveal Obama-era officials cornered Flynn into a perjury trap.

“This is an umpire who has decided to steal public attention from the players and focus it on himself,” the mandamus petition states. “He wants to pitch, bat, run bases, and play shortstop. In truth, he is way out in left field.”

Dozens of would-be amici have filed briefs with the appeals court. Many of those backing Flynn accuse Sullivan of “abandoning neutrality in the case.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former independent counsel Ken Starr and a coalition of red states were among those calling into question the judge’s impartiality in the lead-up to Friday’s arguments in Washington.

But other amici, including the New York Bar Association and 16 former Watergate prosecutors, support Sullivan’s authority in the case.

“Here, the substance of the government’s motion departs so dramatically from settled legal principles and traditional prosecutorial norms as to suggest that it was tailor-made for this particular politically connected defendant — and, as such, constitutes ‘a restricted railway ticket, good for this day and train only,’” the Watergate prosecutors argued, quoting a dissent from Supreme Court Justice Owen Roberts in the 1944 case Smith v. Allwright over racially discriminatory voting rules.

Sixty-seven high-ranking national security officials who served under Republican and Democrat presidents also filed a brief, just hours before Gleeson, in support of Sullivan.

They wrote that the FBI was right to investigate after Flynn made calls to the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. in the weeks leading up President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Further, Mr. Flynn’s false statements were plainly material to the FBI’s decision-making (including about what additional investigative steps to take, if any) and to the national security and intelligence interests of the United States,” they wrote, cutting at the arguments underlying the government’s motion to dismiss. (Parentheses in original.)