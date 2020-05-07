Justice Department Drops Charges Against Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Justice Department dramatically reversed course Thursday after three years of prosecuting Michael Flynn, dropping the case amid mounting pressure from President Donald Trump’s base to exonerate the former national security adviser.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea wrote in the motion to dismiss that the government no longer finds Flynn’s false statement to the FBI to be materially false.

“Based on a careful assessment of the balance of proof, the equities, and the federal interest served by continued prosecution of false statements that were not ‘material’ to any bona fide investigation, the government has concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Shea wrote.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a 2017 interview about his conversation with the Russian ambassador, but withdrew the plea in January alleging “egregious government misconduct.”

Amid speculation that Attorney General William Barr had a hand in career prosecutors dropping the case against Trump’s former adviser, Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen publicly stated that he recommended dropping the case.

“Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed,” Jensen said in a statement released by the Justice Department.

In an unusual move, Barr commissioned Jensen in January to help federal prosecutors in Washington who took over the case after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation came to a close in March 2019.

The Justice Department on Thursday cited newly disclosed documents made public in an exchange between Flynn’s former Covington Burling attorneys and new defense counsel.

“The government has concluded that the interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn—a no longer justifiably predicated investigation that the FBI had, in the bureau’s own words, prepared to close because it had yielded an ‘absence of any derogatory information,'” Shea wrote.

This is a developing story…