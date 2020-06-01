NY Bar Association Opposes Move to Drop Case Against Flynn

Groups and people on both sides of the aisle have jumped at the opportunity to file friend-of-the-court briefs in the politically charged case.

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, leaves federal court in Washington on Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Opinions continue to mount on whether the federal judge in Michael Flynn’s case should green-light the Justice Department dropping the prosecution against the former national security adviser, as the legal battle gears up for arguments this summer.

The New York City Bar Association became the latest party to weigh in Monday morning. In an amicus brief, the association argued to the D.C. Circuit that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was well within his judicial power to carefully consider the government’s motion to dismiss.

“The Association has sought this Court’s leave to file this brief because it believes the district court’s action is important to vindicate the impartial workings of our judicial system in connection with a case that, as discussed below, raises serious public concern about the fair administration of justice in a case involving a senior government officer and close associate of the president of the United States,” the brief states.

Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI before withdrawing the plea and accusing the government of prosecutorial misconduct. Last month, the Justice Department moved to drop the case after three years, setting off a fiery legal battle now raging in Washington. Sullivan, a Bill Clinton appointee, has set district court arguments on the motion for mid-July.

Urging the D.C. Circuit to deny Flynn’s petition to force the district judge to grant the motion to dismiss, the New York City Bar argued mandamus relief is a “drastic and extraordinary” remedy “reserved for really extraordinary causes,” citing the Supreme Court decision in Cheney v. United States District Court.

“Under these circumstances,” the brief states, “the district court’s action to vindicate that essential public interest is well within the sound exercise of its discretion and should be respected by this court.”

Less than two hours later, Edwin Meese, former attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, filed his own brief along with the Conservative Legal Defense and Education Fund in support of Flynn.

The conservatives’ brief highlights an indelible moment between Flynn and Sullivan in 2018, when the judge said to the defendant in open court, “Arguably, you sold your country out.”

Meese argued that the motion to dismiss was unusual, but not extraordinary, and that it is Attorney General William Barr’s responsibility to “terminate a baseless prosecution in the interest of justice.”

He also took aim at several briefs filed in recent weeks that backed Sullivan and argued Flynn’s petition to the D.C. Circuit raised grave rule of law issues.

“This is a most remarkable claim for a court system whose job is to ‘say what the law is’ and only, then, with respect to cases and controversies. The duty of courts is not to ‘foster public confidence,’ but to administer the law impartially,” the brief states.

Sixteen former Watergate prosecutors filed their own brief last month. They argued that considering the politically charged nature of the case, Sullivan was right to appoint a retired federal judge to argue against the government’s motion.

Quoting former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, they urged the D.C. Circuit to remember that “the safety of both citizens and of the republic ‘lies in the prosecutor who . . . serves the law and not factional purposes.’”

But Meese took direct aim at the Watergate prosecutors’ reliance on Jackson, who before taking the bench served as attorney general under President Franklin Roosevelt.

Ceding that Jackson recognized prosecutorial power can at times act “from malice or other base motives,” the conservatives’ brief pressed their claim that the sole power to litigate the false-statement charge against Flynn lies with Barr.

“Some of the amicus briefs filed herein erroneously would entrust that power exclusively in the federal judiciary,” the brief states. “In truth, in the first instance, that responsibility and power is vested in the attorney general of the United States.”

Parties from the left and right have jumped at the opportunity to file friend-of-the-court briefs in the case, including Kenneth Starr, famous for his pivotal role in both the Clinton and Trump impeachments, and more than a dozen former federal district judges.

Lawyers Defending American Democracy has warned the D.C. Circuit that Flynn’s petition threatens public confidence in the justice system, while a coalition of red states put forward the competing view that Sullivan has acted unconstitutionally.