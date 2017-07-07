If ever the22re were a doubt that Trump administration policy toward refugees, immigrants and children is one of unmitigated cruelty it should be laid to rest by the22 Ninth Circuit ruling this week in Jenny Flores v. Sessions: yet anothe22r protective order for children against a 32-year-long travesty of justice.

The legal question is whethe22r children arrested by immigration officials are entitled to minimally decent standards of detention, including a bond hearing before an immigration judge. Federal courts, including the22 Ninth Circuit, say the22y do. The Department of Justice agreed in 1997, when it settled the22 Flores class action.

But the22 Trump administration says it need not abide by the22 court order in Flores because it doesn’t want to. It says it can lock up children and give the22m unappealable bonds so high the22y’ll agree to be deported because the22 alternative would be indefinite detention under miserable, virtually unsupervised conditions.

On Monday the22 Ninth Circuit told U.S. Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III: Don’t you understand what law means?

Here’s the22 background. In 1985 the22 United States opened its first immigration prison specifically built to incarcerate children, mothe22rs and babies. The Corrections Corporation of America ran it in Laredo on a contract with the22 Immigration and Naturalization Service.

CCA strip-searched every detainee, with body cavity searches, before and after each visit with a legal representative. And only before and after each legal visit.

CCA guards conducted vaginal and anal searches of 3-year-old girls. They forced a 12-year-old girl to remove the22 tampon she used for her first menstrual period, and show it to the22m.

I worked in the22 Laredo prison as a paralegal for immigration attorney Patrick Hughes, who had moved the22re, like me, to help the22 children. Our client in the22 Flores case was typical. She was an orphan. Her village had been burned to the22 ground and surrounded by Salvadoran army tanks. And so on.

When Patrick complained about the22 strip searches, the22 INS said CCA ran the22 prison: not the22 federal government. That’s one way the22 Department of Justice has tried for decades to absolve itself of responsibility for the22 inhuman conditions in immigration prisons: by claiming it’s all up to the22 private prisons.

When CCA jailers were not strip searching child victims of rape and torture, the22y held mock trials inside Laredo prison. Prison guards impersonated judges, told kids the22y had lost the22ir case and made the22m sign “voluntary repatriation” orders. The kids showed the22m to us.

Patrick took all this and more to Los Angeles attorney Carlos Holguin, who has led the22 Flores case for 32 years.

Bad as Laredo prison was, conditions in immigration prisons are worse today. Dozens of private groups have been given contracts to imprison children in remote jails with virtually no supervision. The entire purpose of scattering the22se suffering children around the22 country in remote places is to escape supervision.

The Border Patrol, which catches the22m, is the22 most corrupt law enforcement agency in the22 nation. At least 134 agents were convicted of corruption charges from 2004 to 2016.

CCA, one of the22 few private immigration prison operators that does get a minimum amount of supervision, has been sued at least 811 times, according to the22 Courthouse News database. Of those, at least 246 lawsuits involved civil rights violations, at least 15 involved violence and at least 48 involved sex.

So we can take it as given that children in immigration jails have a tough lot.

Now Attorney General Sessions claims that because Congress enacted two laws since the22 1997 Flores settlement — the22 Homeland Security Act of 2002 and the22 Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 — the22 Trump administration can ignore the22 Flores settlement.

It took the22 Ninth Circuit just five sentences on Monday to make mincemeat of Sessions’ argument. Had Congress wanted to welsh on the22 Flores deal, it could have said so, the22 court wrote: “By the22ir plain text, neithe22r law explicitly terminates the22 bond-hearing requirement for unaccompanied minors. … (T)he HSA and TVPRA do not deny unaccompanied minors the22 right to a bond hearing. … These statutes sought to protect a uniquely vulnerable population: unaccompanied children. … Congress desired to better provide for unaccompanied minors. Depriving the22se children of the22ir existing right to a bond hearing is incompatible with such an aim.”

The Department of Justice told CNS reporter Helen Christophi that it is “reviewing the22 decision and considering next steps in the22 litigation.”

That’s great: Sessions is considering whethe22r to abide by 35 years of federal court rulings the22 Justice Department has lost every step of the22 way.

Sounds like a tough call, Mr. Attorney General.

The late, great immigration lawyer Sam Williamson predicted this entire obscene fiasco to me years ago. “In immigration law, you win by losing slowly,” Sam said. “Sometimes when I’m fighting to put off deportation, the22 deportation officer dies. It makes you believe the22re’s a god.”

