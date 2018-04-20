DNC Suit Accuses Trump Campaign of Blockbuster Conspiracy

MANHATTAN (CN) – The Russian Federation, WikiLeaks and Donald J. Trump for President — all three are named as defendants Friday in a federal complaint that casts the trio as partners in the cyberattack that crippled the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

Represented by the firm Cohen Milstein, the committee brought its suit in New York alleging comprehensive violations of federal anti-racketeering law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Wiretap Act and several other laws.

“The conspiracy constituted an act of previously unimaginable treachery: the campaign of the presidential nominee of a major party in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,” the complaint states. “And in carrying out this effort, defendants conspired to disseminate documents stolen from the DNC in violation of the laws of the United States, as well as the laws of the state of Virginia and the District of Columbia. Under the laws of this nation, Russia and its co-conspirators must answer for these actions.”

Russian interests like destabilizing American democracy were surely served by the vast conspiracy, the DNC notes, but it also emphasizes that “in the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner in this effort.”

The complaint says key members of the Trump campaign learned directly from individuals tied to the Kremlin in 2016 that Russia intended to meddle in the election in 2016.

“Through multiple meetings, emails, and other communications, these Russian agents made clear that their government supported Trump and was prepared to use stolen emails and other information to damage his opponent and the Democratic party,” the complaint states.

“Rather than report these repeated messages that Russia intended to interfere with U.S. elections, the Trump campaign and its agents gleefully welcomed Russia’s help,” the complaint continues. “Indeed, the Trump Campaign solicited Russia’s illegal assistance, and maintained secret communications with individuals tied to the Russian government, including one of the intelligence agencies responsible for attacking the DNC.”

While the president himself is not listed as a defendant, six members of his campaign’s inner sanctum are: Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates, George Papadopoulos and Roger Stone.

This story is developing…

