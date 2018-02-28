Manafort Pleads Not Guilty to Superseding Indictment

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the latest charges filed against him in the broad investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

During a roughly 30-minute arraignment and status conference Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled Manafort’s trial to begin on Sept. 17. Though it is unclear how long the trial would last, its proximity to midterm elections on Nov. 6 could make for a tense campaign season.

The superseding indictment filed Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team charges Manafort with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered foreign agent and making false statements.

In addition to this filing in Washington, D.C., Mueller’s team brought another superseding indictment Thursday against Manafort and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates in Virginia.

After Gates pleaded guilty Friday, Manafort appeared in court solo Wednesday morning. Gates has agreed to cooperate with Mueller in exchange for reduced charges. His plea included one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of lying to FBI agents.

