Former Trump Campaign Adviser Pleaded Guilty to Lying About Russia Contacts

(CN) – A former foreign-policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign secretly pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, court documents unsealed Monday show.

George Papadopolous was charged with lying to FBI agent in July and entered the guilty plea in a closed courtroom in Washington on Oct. 5.

Unlike the indictments against Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business associate Rick Gates also announced by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Monday — charged related to activities outside of the Trump campaign — the single felony count against Papadopolous is directly related to the 2016 election.

Papadopolous was reportedly seeking information on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s missing emails from her tenure as secretary as state, an issue candidate Trump repeatedly brought up on the campaign trail.

Papadopolous, who joined the Trump campaign as a foreign-policy adviser in March 2016, admitted to lying to the FBI in January about his contacts with an unidentified Russian professor and a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mueller took over the probe as special counsel in May after Trump fired former FBI Director Richard Comey.

According to court documents, Papadopolous was in communications with a Russian professor who contacted the Trump campaign in April 2016. The professor claimed that Russian officials had access to thousands of emails he said would embarrass Clinton and damage her campaign.

Papadopoulos admitted he repeatedly tried to arrange a meeting with Russian government officials and a women he believed to be the niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that his efforts were unsuccessful.

Papadopoulos is not the only former foreign police adviser to Trump to come under scrutiny. Carter Page, who joined the campaign the same month as Papadopoulos, has been questioned by the FBI about his own meetings with Russians.

