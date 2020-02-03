Trump Impeachment Trial Heads Into Closing Arguments

WASHINGTON (CN) — On the eve of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union, opposing sides from his Senate impeachment trial will make their final arguments Monday before the expected vote of acquittal.

The four-hour remarks come days after Republicans defeated a push from Democrats to introduce testimony from new witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton.

Each side will have two hours for closing, followed by floor statements in which the senators will lay out why they will vote to convict or acquit the president on Wednesday.

An acquittal vote is all but certain after Friday’s 49-51 vote against the Democratic motion for witnesses and evidence effectively ended the trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. Republican leadership passed a resolution late Friday that set closing arguments for Monday and a final vote on whether Trump should remain in office for Wednesday.

Trump’s legal team denied any concern over Republicans clearing the president of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after the national address, with Eric Ueland telling reporters the timeline was a one-two punch win for the president.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, on Friday decried the predicted acquittal as illegitimate because the presidential impeachment trial was the first in U.S. history not to include witness testimony on the Senate floor.

“The acquittal will have no value because Americans will know that this trial was not a real trial,” Schumer said.

The final outstanding question now is whether any Democrats will buck party leadership and vote to acquit the president. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said last week he would vote yes for witnesses but was still undecided on acquittal. Republicans are also watching Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Doug Jones who have been quiet about their intentions ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

The House Intelligence Committee heading off the impeachment investigation sought testimony from Bolton and subpoenaed White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, officials at the Office of Management of Budget.

Trump ordered Mulvaney and other top officials to defy all subpoenas, while Bolton threatened to sue if the House subpoenaed his testimony. The House completed its investigation without the eyewitness accounts, opting not to embroil the proceedings with legal battles to enforce the subpoenas.