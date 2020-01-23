Trump Prosecutors Pick Back Up With Senate Arguments

WASHINGTON (CN) — Turning from sweeping timeline to granular focus, President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial resumed Thursday with members of the House detailing the legal and constitutional case for an abuse of power charge.

Democrats yielded Day 1 of their opening arguments Wednesday night, well past 9 p.m., giving them another 16 hours to lay out their case over the next two days. Thursday’s proceedings are expected to run just as long, giving senators who struggled to stay focused Wednesday another marathon day in the Senate chamber.

The seven House Democrats acting as prosecutors during Trump’s impeachment trial spent nearly nine hours Wednesday laying out a careful timeline of events as they try to prove Trump leveraged a coveted White House meeting and a nearly $400 million military aid package in exchange for Ukraine announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and a discredited theory about the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Representative Adam Schiff, one of the seven House impeachment managers, said Thursday’s arguments will have a more narrow focus, diving into “the law, the Constitution and the facts as they apply to Article I,” referring to the abuse of power charge the House passed last month.

Schiff argued Wednesday that any failure by the Senate to convict Trump would be “inviting future presidents to operate as if they too are also beyond the reach of accountability.” Closing the Senate floor, Schiff lauded ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and other House Intelligence Committee witnesses for their courage in testifying during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Schiff’s team is tasked with persuading Republican senators, who largely panned the presentation as repetitive and unconvincing. Democrats meanwhile gave rave reviews Wednesday to the politicians-turned-litigators.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday he thought it was interesting that Republicans who voted against bringing new witnesses into the trial earlier in the week claimed they hadn’t heard anything new in the manager’s opening presentation. If four Republicans buck their party and join Democrats in demanding the Senate call witnesses who did not appear in the House, they would have their fresh evidence, he said.

But Schumer was not sure Democrats would be successful in winning over those four colleagues, given Republicans have generally avoided even voicing an opinion on whether the president’s conduct was wrong.

“Am I certain that we’ll get those four Republicans?” Schumer asked. “Absolutely not. Am I certain we won’t absolutely get those four Republicans? Certainly not. When you have truth on your side, when you have facts on your side, you often win because that’s the way, I believe, God made the world and that’s the way our republic is structured.”

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s attorney, made no motions Wednesday ahead of House impeachment managers’ opening arguments. Sekulow told reporters he wouldn’t give a timeline for the presentation of the president’s defense or comment on the issue of witnesses that continues to simmer in the Senate, saying Trump’s defense team would abide by the Senate’s governing resolution.

“But I will tell you this, we will be putting on both an affirmative case in defense of the president, but also pointing out some of the errors in the case that they’ve presented,” Sekulow said Wednesday night.

Echoing a repeated call from the president on Twitter that lawmakers should “read the transcript” of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — the lynch pin of the impeachment inquiry — Sekulow said House witnesses had also applauded some policy decisions.

“But when you read the transcripts, they also said things that were very positive about the president and the president’s policies,” Sekulow enthused. “We may be talking about some of that, but we probably won’t get to talk about that for a couple of days.”

Democrats called attention to some of the less flattering passages of the Trump-Zelensky transcript, most notably the U.S. president interrupting a request for military assistance with a remark: “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” In another section related to Yovanovitch, Trump cryptically predicted: “She’s going to go through some things.”

Before her unceremonious ouster, Yovanovitch experienced a smear campaign Hill columnist John Solomon while the conservative political commentator was trading phone calls with Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, his now-indicted associate Lev Parnas, and the House Intelligence Committee’s top Republican Devin Nunes.