Top eight CNS stories for today including the U.S. will close both its southern and northern borders as part of the government's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus; The state of New York was put on an order to stay home; The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading, and more.

National

1.) The U.S. will close both its southern and northern borders this weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.

2.) Despite opening gains and optimism, U.S. markets ended the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading.

3.) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

4.) Shortages of lifesaving equipment are plaguing U.S. hospitals and health care facilities grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, but economic relief took priority when President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.

5.) A federal judge put the House lawsuit for President Donald Trump’s tax returns on hold Friday. Unlike other cases across the country that have ground to a halt, however, this stay relates not to the coronavirus pandemic but to another subpoena facing appellate scrutiny.

Regional

6.) With 40% of the nation’s confirmed Covid-19 cases, the state of New York was put on an order Friday morning to stay home.

7.) After prosecutors dropped criminal charges, a New Jersey judge who was accused of helping her boyfriend avoid arrest will get to stay on the bench.

International

8.) With the pandemic’s death toll passing 10,000 people worldwide, the head of the World Health Organization on Friday pointed to China’s draconian quarantine measures as a way to stop the deadly coronavirus and issued a warning to young people, saying they are not invincible against the disease.