US-Mexico Border Closed to Most Travel as Crisis Grows

(CN) – The U.S. will close both its southern and northern borders this weekend as part of the government’s effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the closing of the southern border during a press briefing Friday, saying the U.S. and Mexico had reached an agreement to restrict all “nonessential” travel.

“Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing,” Pompeo said.

The move follows an agreement the U.S. reached Wednesday with Canada to close the nation’s northern border to nonessential traffic as well.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said during Friday’s briefing that both closures would go into effect Saturday at midnight and would include exceptions that allow people to continue crossing for things like work, school, medical services and business.

“Neither of these agreements with Canada or Mexico applies to lawful trade or commerce,” Wolf said. “Essential commercial activities will not be impacted.”

The decision to close the southern border comes after a conversation Thursday between Pompeo and Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon, during which a State Department spokesperson said the two leaders discussed plans for “uniform North American strategy.”

As the Covid-19 disease continues to surface in new communities across the U.S., the federal government has warned Americans to avoid international travel and for those who are already abroad to return home unless they’re prepared to stay out of the country for an “indefinite” amount of time.