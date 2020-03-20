US to Waive Student Loan Interest as Pandemic Panic Simmers

WASHINGTON (CN) — Shortages of lifesaving equipment are plaguing U.S. hospitals and health care facilities grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, but economic relief took priority when President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has instructed federal lenders to waive interest fees for 60 days.

“If we need more, we’ll extend that,” Trump said Friday during what has become a daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force.

The president said borrowers should also contact their lenders directly for more information. It is not clear whether the waiver will end any new interest that would accrue. A representative from the department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump additionally touted the Education Department’s ending of standardized-testing requirements for students from elementary school to high school through the remainder of the school year.

