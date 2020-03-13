Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak; Florida Democrats are overwhelmingly supporting Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders ahead of next week’s primary; French voters will head to the polls to elect mayors and municipal governments despite the virus threat, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

2.) Ending a rollercoaster week on a partial rebound, the stock market recorded the largest one-day increase since October 2008 on Friday after President Trump declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus.

3.) The full D.C. Circuit on Friday agreed to hear the House Judiciary Committee’s bid to secure testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Regional

4.) Despite Bernie Sanders having the only ground game in the state, Florida Democrats are overwhelmingly supporting Joe Biden ahead of next week’s primary.

5.) Louisiana’s presidential primary election has been postponed by two months, an unprecedented step in the state’s effort to control the novel coronavirus outbreak.

6.) Even as the Southern District of New York suspends new jury trials starting next week, Chief U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon aims to keep the court services going as much as possible during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

International

7.) Despite the coronavirus outbreak worsening in France, voters are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect mayors and municipal governments in what will become a test case for democracy during a global pandemic.

8.) Only two deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed among Latin America’s 626 million people so far, but some nations are beginning to close their borders to deter its spread — to build a wall around it.