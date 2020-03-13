Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, pledging to loosen regulations and unlock $50 billion, to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“Two very big words,” Trump said, making the announcement this afternoon from the White House lawn. Looking to reassure the public as confirmed cases in the U.S. continue to rise, the president said the announcement will unleash the full power of the government to fight the spread of COVID-19, the name given to the new coronavirus strain that globally has killed 4,955 people as of Friday afternoon with 132,758 confirmed cases around the world.

In addition to waiving regulations on hospital capacity and hiring, the declaration enables tele-health so that doctors can provide consultations over the phone.

Trump ordered the Education Department to waive student loan interest until further notice, as universities across the country close campuses and transition to online learning. He also instructed the Department of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil.

“This will pass through, and we are going to be even stronger for it,” Trump said, his voice betraying weariness. “We have learned a lot. A tremendous amount has been learned.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the move by Trump was an example of trying to stay ahead of the curve.

Fauci, a top member of the administration’s COVID-19 task force, also clarified his statement to the House Oversight Committee this week that the administration had failed on testing for coronavirus.

“When I said that, I meant the system was not designed for what we need,” Fauci said. “Now looking forward, the system will take care of it.”

__

This story is developing…