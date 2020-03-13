Appeals Government Politics House Wins En Banc Review of McGahn Subpoena Case March 13, 2020March 13, 2020 TIM RYAN D.C. Circuit, en banc, House Judiciary Committee, rehearing, subpoena, Trump administration Then-White House counsel Don McGahn at a Cabinet meeting in the White House in October 2018. (AP file photo/Evan Vucci) WASHINGTON (CN) — The full D.C. Circuit on Friday agreed to hear the House Judiciary Committee’s bid to secure testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. ____ Developing story… Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2020 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...