House Wins En Banc Review of McGahn Subpoena Case

Then-White House counsel Don McGahn at a Cabinet meeting in the White House in October 2018. (AP file photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The full D.C. Circuit on Friday agreed to hear the House Judiciary Committee’s bid to secure testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Developing story…

