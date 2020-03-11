Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to enforce its policy of making asylum seekers stay in Mexico while their claims are decided; Bernie Sanders said he will stay in the 2020 presidential race despite big primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden; The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The Trump administration can enforce its policy of making asylum seekers stay in Mexico while their claims are decided, after the Supreme Court ordered temporary relief Wednesday.

2.) Eager for a one-on-one debate, Senator Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he will stay in the 2020 presidential race despite losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in the Michigan primary.

3.) Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.

4.) The longest bull market in U.S. history has come to a close, with major markets opening to massive sell-offs Wednesday as the World Health Organization dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Regional

5.) A Wisconsin-based conservative group asked the state supreme court Wednesday to review a decision leaving over 200,000 people who may have moved on the voter rolls, putting pressure on the justices to fast-track resolution of a lawsuit with huge implications for elections this year.

6.) A New York judge sentenced ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison Wednesday for two forced sex acts perpetrated against women in the entertainment business in 2006 and 2013.

International

7.) The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.

8.) Every term of a consumer contract need not face scrutiny for the whole deal to be found unfair, the EU’s highest court ruled Wednesday.