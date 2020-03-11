WHO Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

(CN) – The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.

“It can be characterized as a pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general. “It is a word that cannot be used lightly.”

The WHO said it was time for countries to step up and take the spread of the virus seriously.

In the past two weeks, Tedros said the number of infections around the world has increased 13-fold and that there has been a tripling of nations reporting coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, more than 118,000 confirmed cases have been detected globally in 114 countries, he said. The WHO says the disease has caused 4,291 deaths worldwide.

This is a developing story …

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)