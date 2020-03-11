Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000 in United States

(CN) – Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,050 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 29 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. New infections popped up in Michigan and South Dakota over the last 24 hours.

“The bottom line — it’s going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a House committee this morning.

Concerns over the coronavirus have canceled some of the country’s largest events, including Chicago’s massive St. Patrick’s Day parade and the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, both slated for this weekend.

Democratic presidential contenders Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden also called off rallies this week. Schools and universities across the country are moving classes online.

Stocks continued to tumble, with the S&P 500 down 3.7% and Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4% by noon Wednesday.

Several states have called a state of emergency over the virus, known as COVID-19, including Colorado, Massachusetts and Florida, where two people have died.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the House Oversight Committee hearing that the public health system currently has the capacity to test only about 75,000 people.

“As we experience the growing community spread in the United States, the burden of confronting this outbreak is shifting to states and local health professionals on the front lines,” he said.

So far, 37 states and Washington, D.C., have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Washington state, the epicenter of the disease, has 267 cases, followed by 173 in New York and 157 in California. Florida has 28 cases and two death.

According to Johns Hopkins University and state health departments, confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S are at 1,050, though the exact numbers are constantly shifting. The university only lists 29 deaths, but CDC Director Redfield told lawmakers today there have been 31 deaths.

The CDC only lists 938 cases.

“In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date,” the agency said.

Many public health officials have criticized the federal government’s response to the outbreak, including the lack of tests and President Donald Trump’s diminishment of the risks.

“The White House often downplays the seriousness of the epidemic, comparing to a cold or flu,” Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert and professor at Georgetown University, said in an email. “But health professionals are telling a different story of ongoing spread and serious disease, even more deaths.”

Gostin disputes recent comments by federal officials, such as the surgeon general, about the virus being contained in certain areas of the country.

“We are doing so little testing that there is no area in the country where we can definitely say COVID is contained,” he said. “And even if it were, it could become resurgent as people travel to and from that vicinity.”

The coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, China, to every continent except Antarctica. The number of worldwide cases surpassed 120,000 on Friday. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 4,300 people across the globe.