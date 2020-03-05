Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a federal judge warily reignited a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s tax returns; Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination; The International Criminal Court reopened an investigation into war-time abuses in Afghanistan, and more.

National

1.) Warily reigniting a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a federal judge warned the parties Thursday that the separate battle to subpoena White House counsel Don McGahn could waylay the case.

2.) The senior senator from Massachusetts, a former Harvard bankruptcy law professor and public school teacher and a current golden retriever mom, Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination.

3.) A day after receiving a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he misspoke when he said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they voted to uphold state restrictions on abortion.

4.) The Senate voted 96-1 on Thursday to approve an $8.3 billion emergency aid package to combat the coronavirus outbreak, sending the measure to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Regional

5.) With a statewide emergency freshly in place after the state’s first coronavirus death, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced plans to shield quarantined workers from losing their jobs.

6.) Inmates of the scandal-plagued Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City can expect to go at least another week without hearing from their family or lawyers, officials said Thursday, as a lockdown of the federal prison drags on.

International

7.) American soldiers could face charges for war-time abuses in Afghanistan after the International Criminal Court ruled Thursday to reopen an investigation.

8.) Amazon defended itself Thursday before the European Union’s second-highest court against claims that it dodged taxes in a scheme with a James Bond-worthy nickname.