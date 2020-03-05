Ending Convention Holdout, Warren Drops From Presidential Race

(CN) — The senior senator from Massachusetts, a former Harvard bankruptcy law professor and public school teacher and a current golden retriever mom, Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Warren ran a progressive and plan-rich campaign, ideologically similar to that of self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders. Unveiling, at times, multiple new policy proposals per week, she meticulously laid out ideas for a “Blue New Deal” for the world’s oceans; the creation of green jobs; the cancellation of student loan debt; rights of the disabled; and the combatting of white nationalism, among others.

Set apart from the pack for both her age and her gender, Warren at a sprightly 70 was the youngest leading candidate and the only woman. The senator’s rallies became known for so-called “selfie lines,” in which fans filed up after the speech to take photos with her one at a time, which could take hours.

Sadly for Warren, however, the wider public proved less enthusiastic. After not winning a single early-voting state, Warren took a surprising third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday. Prior to the race, Warren and Sanders had been polling in a near-tie.

On Thursday morning, with no state to her name, Warren’s delegate count put her just a hair ahead of Mike Bloomberg, who threw his support behind the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, as he ended his run.

Warren’s exit leaves just one woman in the race, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who won one delegate in American Samoa and logs nearly nonexistent polling numbers. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the moderate Minnesotan, had been in the running as well but did not stick it out for Super Tuesday, and Senator Kamala Harris — the first woman, the first Asian-American and the first African-American woman to serve as California attorney general — dropped out in December.

On March 1, Warren had vowed to stay in the race through this summer’s Democratic convention, touting $29 million in February campaign donations — her biggest fundraising total to date.

“We expect Elizabeth to have a strong delegate performance on Super Tuesday, and see the race narrowing considerably once all the votes are counted,” her campaign manager said in a March 1 memo. “In the road to the nomination, the Wisconsin primary is halftime, and the convention in Milwaukee is the final play.”

A longtime member of the front of the pack with Sanders and Biden, Warren experienced some surges in the polls, especially last September. But she fell behind in Iowa and New Hampshire and never regained her footing, as billionaire Bloomberg overtook her and several other candidates with a deluge of spending.

Warren, like Sanders, pledged 100% grassroots campaign funding, counting on small-dollar donations, eschewing big money, and averaging $26 in the third quarter of 2019.

In an email announcing her third-quarter spending total, campaign manager Roger Lau noted Warren’s grassroots campaign also didn’t take any money from Washington lobbyists, corporate political action committees or any other PACs.

“Instead, she got to spend her time traveling across the country, hosting town halls, taking tens of thousands of selfies, and hearing directly from people about what’s on their minds,” he wrote.

Warren and Sanders, the obvious rivals at the far left of the Democratic party, refrained from criticizing each other. While Sanders called for a “political revolution,” Warren demanded “big structural change.” While Sanders railed against capitalism, Warren — a former Republican — put out plans she said would work within and reform the system.

This story is developing…