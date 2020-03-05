US To Be Probed for War Crimes in Afghanistan

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AFP) — International war crimes judges ruled Thursday that a probe into wartime abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including possible atrocities committed by U.S. forces, as they overturned a previous court ruling.

Pretrial judges at the Hague-based International Criminal Court last year rejected a demand by its chief prosecutor to open a full-blown probe into crimes committed in the war-torn nation — an investigation bitterly opposed by Washington.

Prosecutors appealed, saying that the judges made an error when they slapped down Fatou Bensouda’s request by saying that though it met all the right criteria and a reasonable basis, it was “not in the interest of justice.”

The appeals judges agreed with the prosecution.

“The prosecutor is authorized to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003,” ICC Judge Piotr Hofmanski said.

“It is for the prosecutor to determine whether there is a reasonable basis to initiate an investigation,” under the court’s statutes, Hofmanski said.

Pretrial judges are called upon only to see if there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, not to “review the prosecutor’s analysis,” he said.

In 2006, ICC prosecutors opened a preliminary probe into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the central Asian nation since 2003.

In 2017 Bensouda asked judges to allow a full-blown inquiry, not only into Taliban and Afghan government personnel but also international forces, U.S. troops and members of the Central Intelligence Agency.

But pretrial judges said then it “would not serve the interests of justice” and that the court should focus on cases with a better chance of success.

Human rights groups on Thursday hailed the decision to uphold the prosecution’s appeal.

“The decision also sends a much-needed signal to current and would-be perpetrators of atrocities that justice may one day catch up to them,” Human Rights Watch’s Param-Preet Singh said.

Bensouda’s move unleashed a backlash from Washington, which in April last year revoked the Gambian-born chief prosecutor’s visa as part of broader restrictions on ICC staff probing U.S. or allied personnel.

Former national security adviser John Bolton warned in 2018 that the United States would arrest ICC judges if the court pursued an Afghan probe.

The United States has never joined the ICC and does not recognize its authority over U.S. citizens, saying it poses a threat to national sovereignty.

Washington says it has its own procedures to deal with U.S. troops who engage in misconduct.

Afghanistan also opposes the inquiry, saying the country itself had “responsibility to bring justice for our nation and for our people.”

The ICC ruling comes days after Taliban militants killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, throwing the country’s nascent peace process into grave doubt.

Under the terms of a recent U.S.-Taliban agreement, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge to hold talks with Kabul.

A U.S.-led force invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, targeting al-Qaeda in sanctuaries provided by the Taliban government.

Fighting has continued ever since — last year more than 3,400 civilians were killed and almost 7,000 injured, according to data provided by U.N. agencies.

