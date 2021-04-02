Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and hit two police officers, killing one; New CDC guidance stops short of fully clearing vaccinated people for travel; American employers added a whopping 916,000 jobs last month, and more.

National

1.) A car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and hit two police officers Friday afternoon, killing one. The suspect is also dead.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2.) New guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel while masked and taking other precautions. But the agency’s director still does not recommend unnecessary travel.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

3.) American employers added a whopping 916,000 jobs last month, the most since last August, while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

4.) “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded not guilty Friday to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges connected to a nationwide telemarketing scheme that bilked millions from hundreds of victims.

(Credit: Jen Shah’s Instagram)

5.) The Second Circuit backed the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Friday for its use of a photograph of guitar superhero Eddie Van Halen in an online exhibit catalog.

(Met image via Courthouse News)

Regional

6.) Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s controversial new voting restrictions.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

7.) Two of Derek Chauvin’s superiors in the Minneapolis Police Department took the stand Friday in his murder trial for the death of George Floyd, describing their handling of the scene at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in the aftermath of Floyd’s deadly arrest and discussing the responsibilities of officers in the course of an arrest.

(Court TV via AP, Pool)

8.) Prosecutors have charged the California man accused of killing four people in a mass shooting Wednesday with four counts of murder and two charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

(Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)