Car Slams Into Barricade at US Capitol, Two Officers Hurt

The Capitol was placed on lockdown and the two injured officers and the detained suspect were all taken to the hospital.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and injured two police officers Friday afternoon, authorities said.

U.S. Capitol Police said the Capitol was placed on lockdown and a suspect had been detained. The suspect and two officers have all been transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The incident occurred outside the north entrance to the Capitol along Constitution Avenue, where many lawmakers make their way to Congress.

Both the House and Senate are in recess for the Easter holiday, but support staff remain on campus to tend to the building and the grounds. Some are still restoring damage from the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, repairing windows and other entryways.

This story is developing …