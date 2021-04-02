Economic Recovery Speeds Up With 916,000 New Jobs

The U.S. economy recorded the biggest gain in jobs since last summer in March, giving hope for strong growth this year as more Americans get vaccinated and states lift restrictions.

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(CN) — American employers added a whopping 916,000 jobs last month, the most since last August, while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.

The Labor Department report released Friday signals a strengthening recovery as the public health outlook improves and stimulus checks hit bank accounts.

“This is exactly what we need to see,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed Hiring Lab.

Bunker noted the economy is still down about 10 million jobs compared to prerecession levels, but said at this rate the jobs market could be back to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic by summer 2022.

“There was a huge pickup in the pace of job gains, with bounceback in some of the most strongly affected sectors,” he wrote. “Leisure and hospitality lead the way, contributing almost a third of the total job gains. It is also great to see the public sector adding jobs since during the last recovery, they slowed job growth.”

The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, hotels and bars hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis, added 280,000 jobs in March. The construction industry added 110,000 while education and health services gained 101,000.

Job growth was also seen in professional and business services (66,000), manufacturing (53,000), transportation and warehousing (47,500) and retail (22,500).

The public sector added 136,000 jobs last month, including 83,000 in local government, 46,000 in state government and 7,000 at the federal level.

“This report is good news. Hopefully we will get even better news in the months ahead,” Bunker said.

Friday’s report also revised job gains upward for the first two months of the year. The Labor Department said there were actually 233,000 jobs added in January, up 67,000 from the initial report of 166,000. February’s job gains were revised up by 89,000, from 379,000 to 468,000.

