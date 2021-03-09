Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed a sweeping election bill that repeals no-excuse absentee voting; Twelve states challenged the Biden administration’s Green New Deal-inspired decision to calculate the social costs of emitting greenhouse gases; Pope Francis returned to the Vatican after a historic three-day trip to Iraq, and more.

National

1.) Missouri led 12 states on Monday challenging the Biden administration’s Green New Deal-inspired decision to calculate the social costs of emitting greenhouse gases.

2.) Individuals accused of sexual assault or harassment on college campuses could lose some of the protections that the last administration afforded them after President Joe Biden directed the Department of Education on Monday to review Title IX policies.

3.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Monday on fully vaccinated people gathering indoors without masks or keeping 6 feet apart.

4.) While Covid vaccination efforts continue to roll out across the country, a new poll suggests a looming snag: almost a quarter of Americans say they don’t actually want the shots.

Regional

5.) In a push to implement voting restrictions that critics say target Black voters, Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday passed a sweeping election bill that repeals no-excuse absentee voting.

6.) Iowa prosecutors told jurors in the criminal trial of a Des Moines Register reporter Monday that police were justified in arresting and criminally charging a reporter covering a protest in the capital city because she ignored police orders to disperse and interfered with officers’ duties.

International

7.) Pope Francis returned to the Vatican on Monday after a historic three-day trip to Iraq where he gave solace to that country’s suffering Christian communities, spoke out against extremist violence and built new bridges with the Muslim faith.

8.) Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda was ordered by the International Criminal Court on Monday to pay $30 million in compensation to his victims.

