Georgia Senate Takes Up New Voting Restrictions

Despite no evidence of fraud in the 2020 elections, Georgia Republicans have introduced proposals that would eliminate no-excuse absentee ballots and end automatic voter registration.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., on Oct. 12, 2020. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

ATLANTA (CN) — Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature will vote on several bills Monday as part of a push to implement voting restrictions that critics say target Black voters, including a sweeping election bill that would repeal no-excuse absentee voting.

Part of a slew of legislation which Republicans say is necessary to tighten security and restore confidence in the electoral process, SB 241 would allow only a small, highly specific subset of Georgians to vote by mail.

Republicans first introduced no-excuse absentee voting in Georgia in 2005. Record numbers of voters used the method in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of them Democratic.

More than 1.3 million Georgians voted by absentee ballot during the November general election and 1.1 million voted absentee in the January Senate runoff election.

Under SB 241, which was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan and co-sponsored by 31 of the chamber’s 34 Republican senators, voters qualifying for an absentee ballot would have to be 65 years old or older, absent from their precinct, observing a religious holiday, required to provide constant care for someone with a physical disability, required to work “for the protection of the health, life, or safety of the public during the entire time the polls are open,” or be an overseas or military voter.

The bill also creates ID requirements to request an absentee ballot, forcing anyone who does not have a state ID or driver’s license to submit a copy of an approved form of ID when requesting and submitting their ballot.

In introducing the bill in February, Dugan said it was necessary to reduce ballot processing costs and to relieve stress on local election workers.

Democratic lawmakers have said the legislation is nothing more than backlash to high Democratic and Black turnout in the 2020 election and January runoffs, which saw Georgia elect a Democratic president for the first time in nearly three decades and send two Democrats to the Senate.

State Senator Jeff Mullis, a Republican co-sponsor of the bill, said SB 241 “addresses many of the key areas that citizens have requested we act on” in a March 2 statement.

“Voters all across the state have reached out, urging members of the General Assembly to take action to address the issues they witnessed on and after the November election,” Mullis said. “These concerns deserve to be treated seriously and the Senate has already acted swiftly and passed numerous bills that directly impact several of the improprieties brought to our attention.”

During a Feb. 25 Senate Committee on Ethics hearing on SB 241, ACLU of Georgia political director Christopher Bruce pointed out that hurdles including lack of readily accessible transportation, work and family commitments, disabilities and geographical challenges all limit voters’ access to the polls.

“Georgians face these burdens. And vote by mail without having an excuse is one of the ways that we get over these types of hurdles,” Bruce said. “With absolutely no evidence of malpractice or fraud, why would we pass a law that makes it more difficult for these voters and treats the government like a babysitter who has to give voters permission to cast a ballot?”

The legislation is expected to pass the state Senate Monday. Once approved, the bill will go to the Georgia House where it is expected to pass before the end of the current legislative session.

The Senate will also vote Monday on SB 71, a standalone bill which would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting; SB 69, a bill to end automatic voter registration; and two bills to limit absentee ballot application mailings, SB 178 and SB 202.

The Georgia House passed similar voting restrictions last week. HB 531, which advanced with a 97-72 vote, requires more identification to apply for an absentee ballot, limits where ballot drop boxes can be located, and restricts early voting hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The state Senate is expected to vote on HB 531 before the end of the month.