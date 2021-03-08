Biden Signs Gender-Equality Orders on International Women’s Day

The new executive orders establish a Gender Policy Council and call into question Trump-era changes to university sexual assault policies.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with others in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Individuals accused of sexual assault or harassment on college campuses could lose some of the protections that the last administration afforded them after President Joe Biden directed the Department of Education on Monday to review Title IX policies.

Biden announced the shift to coincide with International Women’s Day, making good on his campaign promises to focus on gender equity and strengthening federal prohibitions on sex-based discrimination in education.

“In our nation, as in all nations, women have fought for justice, shattered barriers, built and sustained economies, carried communities through times of crisis, and served with dignity and resolve,” Biden said in a statement. “Too often, they have done so while being denied the freedom, full participation, and equal opportunity all women are due.”

The order directs that Title IX and any related regulations, orders, guidances or policies are reviewed for consistency with the Biden administration’s goal of guaranteeing students an “education free from sexual violence.”

Under the Trump administration, Education Secretary Betsy Devos rejiggered the definition of sexual harassment to become more narrow, and evidence in sexual assault cases had to be “clear and convincing” rather than just “preponderant,” a more lenient standard adopted in the Obama years.

Biden’s review could create a major shift in how colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a separate executive order on Monday, Biden created a White House Gender Policy Council to combat bias and discrimination both in specific fields like education, the labor force and health care, and in more abstract terms like wage and wealth gaps.

The council will be led by Jennifer Klein, who served as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, and Julissa Reynoso, chief of staff to first lady Jill Biden and ambassador to Uruguay during the Obama administration.

Before the Trump administration disbanded it, a similar entity was known as the White House Council on Women and Girls during the Obama administration. Biden resurrected the office with an intentional name change as the council aims to address all types of discrimination — including for LGBTQ people.

“We are very inclusive in our definition of gender,” Klein said in a White House press briefing on Monday.

The executive order requires the council to submit a government-wide strategy for advancing gender equity and equality in the United States, plus an annual report on implementing that strategy. On the council’s staff will be a special assistant focused on advancing equity for Black, indigenous, and Latina women and girls.

“We’ll be working urgently to ensure that both here in the United States and globally, gender and gender identity do not predetermine opportunity and outcomes,” Klein said. “And that all people, including women and girls and those who face other forms of discrimination can thrive.”