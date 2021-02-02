Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Biden administration announced plans to ship doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies around the country; California Governor Gavin Newsom’s popularity has taken a hit recently; A Moscow judge ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to serve more than 2 ½ years in prison, and more.

National

1.) The Biden administration announced plans Tuesday to ship 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies around the country as part of an effort to expand access.

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

2.) Continuing the rollback of the last administration’s hardline immigration agenda, President Joe Biden is calling for major reforms to the country’s asylum programs and working to reunite the thousands of families separated at the border.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

3.) The Senate continued its confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks Tuesday by approving Pete Buttigieg to serve as transportation secretary and Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security.

(Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

4.) Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack is on his way to bipartisan confirmation returning him to America’s top agricultural job.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

5.) House impeachment managers have begun laying out their case against former President Donald Trump, calling it clear that he whipped supporters into a frenzy before sending them to the Capitol to interrupt constitutional processes.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Regional

6.) Governor Gavin Newsom’s popularity has taken a hit recently as residents and businesses across the state have grown increasingly frustrated with being the ball in a regulatory pinball machine following recent huge spikes in Covid cases.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

7.) Following shockingly brutal attacks that left two elderly men dead last week, San Francisco officials on Tuesday sought to dispel perceptions that the city is soft on crime under the administration of a progressive, reform-minded district attorney.

International

8.) A Moscow judge ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to serve more than 2 ½ years in prison on Tuesday over alleged parole violations, a decision certain to fuel more streets protests and harden international resolve to stand up to President Vladimir Putin.

(Moscow City Court via AP)