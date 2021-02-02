Navalny Sentenced to Prison in Russia, Fueling More Anger

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s sentence of nearly three years in prison is certain to drive more protests and further raise tensions between the West and Russia.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends his hearing in Moscow City Court on Tuesday. (Moscow City Court via AP)

(CN) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was ordered by a Moscow judge to serve more than 2 ½ years in prison on Tuesday over alleged parole violations, a decision certain to fuel more streets protests and harden international resolve to stand up to President Vladimir Putin.

The decision to lock up Navalny for two years and eight months is seen as the latest ploy by Putin’s regime to silence the 44-year-old anti-corruption crusader viewed by many as Putin’s most formidable political foe. There is the likelihood his imprisonment will embolden the opposition to Putin and turn Navalny into a martyr.

American and European leaders are condemning the treatment of Navalny and a harsh crackdown by Russian riot police on street protests. Western powers are considering the imposition of new sanctions and other forms of retaliation, including the cancellation of a major gas pipeline being built between Russia and Germany, the Nord Stream 2.

Following his sentencing, a chorus of voices demanded his immediate release.

After the verdict, Navalny’s team called on people to protest in front of the Kremlin. Throughout the day, police detained more than 300 Navalny supporters and tensions were high in Moscow with large numbers of police at hand.

“Don’t be sad, everything will be fine,” Navalny told his wife Yulia after the verdict was read out, according to Novaya Gazeta, a Russian newspaper.

In the past two weekends, about 10,000 people were detained at rallies in dozens of Russian cities where people showed both support for Navalny and a deepening anger over what many see as a corrosive level of corruption within Putin’s regime.

Navalny became an international cause celebre after he survived an alleged attempt by Russian intelligence services to kill him with a Soviet-era nerve agent last August. After the poisoning, Putin allowed Navalny, who was in a coma, to be transported to Germany for treatment. While undergoing treatment in Germany, Navalny missed parole hearings in connection with a suspended 3 ½ sentence for a 2014 embezzlement conviction. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to a penal colony, as Russian prisons are called, for violating the terms of his parole.

But the embezzlement case against Navalny and his brother, Oleg, was deemed politically motivated and in 2017 the European Court of Human Rights found the trial against them was unfair.

On Jan. 17, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, a bold move to challenge Putin. Upon his arrival at a Moscow airport, he was immediately arrested and jailed.

Since his return, he has stepped up his campaign against Putin by releasing a damning two-hour video investigation into an alleged $1.3 billion mansion and estate Putin is building for himself on the Black Sea with bribe money.

In a rare concession that Navalny even exists, Putin publicly denied the allegations. Navalny’s investigation alleged the mansion includes a casino, strip club and extravagant Italian-made toilet brushes worth $850.

This is a developing story …

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.