Making History, Senate Confirms Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary

No senator spoke in opposition before confirming Pete Buttigieg to lead the Transportation Department, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate.

Then-Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg is seen at his confirmation hearing on Jan. 21, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Senate continued its confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks Tuesday by approving Pete Buttigieg to serve as transportation secretary, while preparing to vote later in the day to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Buttigieg was confirmed by an 86-13 vote. He is the first openly gay person ever confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Opponents in last year’s Democratic presidential primary, Biden and Buttigieg have found common ground over the former U.S. Naval Reserve officer’s interest in reforming public transportation.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will play a critical role in reforming America’s truck fleet into an all-electric armada. Buttigieg was lauded by the president during the nomination announcement in December as a problem solver who “speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.”

Before the confirmation vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Buttigieg had displayed an impressive familiarity with the challenges facing the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

Buttigieg has committed to working with lawmakers on both sides to improve rail and transportation services around the country and Schumer said he was particularly excited to work with the former mayor on improving the New York City transportation authority’s services.

“I’m excited to call him Secretary Pete by the end of the day,” Schumer said.

Buttigieg is the youngest transportation secretary in U.S. history. At his confirmation hearing last month, he criticized “misguided” transportation policies that governed the nation’s highways, railways and skies under former President Donald Trump and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Those issues compounded to reinforce racial and economic inequalities throughout the nation, he testified.

Chief in Buttigieg’s call to action will be funding for the Biden administration’s goals, which include a $50 billion infusion for road repairs and other infrastructure improvements.

The South Bend native employed a “Smart Streets” program making his community more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, along with improving environmental sustainability. It generated about $100 million for the city but also raised questions about South Bend’s expedited gentrification.

Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said he couldn’t think of anyone more equipped to revitalize American infrastructure, noting Buttigieg’s unique understanding of how the Transportation Department can be a resource for state and local governments.

“If we’re going to build back better, a partnership at each level of government will be absolutely vital,” Peters said Tuesday. “Having someone at the helm who recognizes that that relationship is so important and will be an incredible asset to the department.”

The senator said he and Buttigieg had discussed the auto industry and emphasized Buttigieg’s clear understanding of supporting the industry’s shift towards electric and self-driving technologies created in America.

“We have an opportunity to save lives but also to create jobs and empower our domestic auto industry to take the moonshot for artificial intelligence and spur technological innovation,” Peters said. “And I am pleased that Secretary-designate Buttigieg has committed to working with us as we craft legislation that establishes a federal framework around these new technologies.”

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat, also spoke in support of Buttigieg’s nomination and his ability to promote stronger emissions standards for American infrastructure and help invest in moving freight effectively throughout the nation.

“So, all of these are a big challenge, but I know that this nominee is up to that challenge,” Cantwell said. “He did well at the committee in making sure that people understood that he believes that those challenges need to be addressed for America to continue to move forward.”