Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including national and state Democratic Party leaders joined the battle in Iowa over absentee ballot request forms that appeared to have been won by the Trump campaign and Republicans; The California Legislature is cramming to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise; The full D.C. Circuit kept the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn alive, and more.

National

1.) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid into President Donald Trump on the campaign trail Monday afternoon, accusing him of stoking the flames of hate and division across the country in order to hold onto power.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) The Second Circuit blocked the Trump administration on Monday from rolling back Obama-era monetary penalties on automakers that violate fuel-efficiency standards.

(Darryl Bush/The Press Democrat via AP)

3.) Keeping the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn still alive, the full D.C. Circuit sided Monday with the judge who wants to hold arguments on the Justice Department’s bid for dismissal.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

4.) House Democrats cannot use the courts to enforce subpoenas, the D.C. Circuit ruled Monday, dealing a critical blow to an investigation of President Donald Trump from the chamber.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Regional

5.) National and state Democratic Party leaders on Monday joined the battle in Iowa over absentee ballot request forms that appeared to have been won by the Trump campaign and Republicans in two state court rulings last week.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

6.) In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature is cramming to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.

(Courthouse News photo/William Dotinga)

International

7.) The trial of four men accused of downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 six years ago resumed Monday to hear from lawyers for relatives of the victims, who argued the suspects should have to pay damages to family members.

(Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool photo via AP)

8.) The latest legal battle over a 2017 blockade of Qatar by its neighbors in the Persian Gulf opened before the United Nations’ highest court on Monday with arguments from the United Arab Emirates.

(UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)