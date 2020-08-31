Court Blocks Democrats’ Subpoena of White House Lawyer

Don McGahn was White House counsel in this 2018 photo. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (CN) — House Democrats cannot use the courts to enforce subpoenas, the D.C. Circuit ruled Monday, dealing a critical blow to an investigation of President Donald Trump from the chamber.

The 2-1 ruling marks the second time the court has invalidated a subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn by the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrats want McGahn to elaborate evidence that Trump worked to undermine the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

While McGahn has refused to appear before the Democrat-controlled body, his testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller emerged as a critical feature of Mueller’s report.

The D.C. Circuit panel looked at the subpoena for the second time this year after the en banc ruled that the House had standing, if not necessarily a cause of action, with regard to the subpoena.

This story is developing…