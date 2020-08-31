DC Circuit Won’t Force Dismissal of Flynn Prosecution

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a 2019 status conference with U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Keeping the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn still alive, the full D.C. Circuit sided Monday with the judge who wants to hold arguments on the Justice Department’s bid for dismissal.

The court split 9-2 on the case, having reheard the matter en banc earlier this month following a panel ruling in June that favored Flynn.

Both judges who took Flynn’s side in June did so again this morning, but they failed to bring any colleagues to their side.

The government ordered Flynn’s prosecution dismissed while the former general was fighting to withdraw a guilty plea he tendered years earlier. Though Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, Trump’s Justice Department now says it no longer considers Flynn’s statements to be materially false.

Flynn objected when U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has been presiding over his prosecution, did not dismiss the charges against him immediately at the government’s behest.

Sullivan wants to hold a hearing on the matter and has appointed a former federal judge as amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to argue against the government’s effort.

The majority ruling issued Monday is unsigned, but one point that Judge Sullivan’s attorney Beth Wilkinson made before the court is emphasized in a concurring opinion from U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith.

“As … counsel repeatedly stated at oral argument, the district court may well grant the government’s motion to dismiss the case against General Flynn,” wrote Griffith. “In fact, it would be highly unusual if it did not, given the Executive’s constitutional prerogative to direct and control prosecutions and the district court’s limited discretion under Rule 48(a), especially when the defendant supports the government’s motion. But if the court denies the motion, General Flynn has multiple avenues of relief that he can pursue. And because he does, mandamus is not appropriate in this case at this time.”

An appointee of President George W. Bush, Griffith noted that today’s ruling focused solely on authority of the judiciary to inquire into a core function of the executive — not touching the political battle lines drawn on Flynn’s case where the president’s supporters accuse Obama-era officials of targeting the former top-level adviser.

“Those questions are far removed from the partisan skirmishes of the day. The resolution of those questions in this case involves nothing more and nothing less than the application of neutral principles about which reasonable jurists on this court disagree,” Griffith wrote.

U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson and U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao each wrote dissents.

Henderson argued the case should be reassigned from Sullivan to a different judge in the Washington federal court.

“As to the majority’s decision not to reassign, my colleagues set an impossibly high bar for a trial judge’s impartiality to ‘reasonably be questioned,’” wrote Henderson, who is a George H. W. Bush appointee.

Rao, a Trump appointee, joined Henderson’s dissent and also wrote her own, which Henderson joined.

This story is developing…